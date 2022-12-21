×
‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Special Full Talent Lineup Revealed

Musical artists and special guests helping ring in the new year with Cyrus and Dolly Parton include Fletcher, Sia, 'Saturday Night Live' favorites and more.

(l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton
(l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton Courtesy of Katherine Bomboy/NBC

It isn’t a New Year’s Eve party without a star-studded lineup.  

On Wednesday, NBC officially revealed which musical artists and special guests will ring in 2023 with Miley Cyrus and her iconic godmother Dolly Parton at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Earlier this month, Cyrus mentioned a few of the performers on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. But the full musical lineup includes singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and singer Sia. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also make an appearance. It was previously announced that Parton will co-host the holiday special with Cyrus.

The network posted a carousel on Instagram of all the performers with the caption: “Looks like we’re in for an iconic Miley’s New Year’s Eve.” Cyrus and several of the artists also responded in the comments, expressing their excitement.

Last year’s special, which was co-hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson, featured performances by Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and more.

In June, the singer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what it was like hosting her first New Year’s Eve special to ring in 2022, which drew 6 million linear viewers. “I think we represented what New Year’s is really about, which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be,” Cyrus said. “That was challenging, too, because we’d had such a hard two years and it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live from Miami on NBC on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. The special will also be streamed live on Peacock. The show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Cyrus. 

