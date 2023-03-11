Millie Bobby Brown Says She Is “Definitely Ready to Wrap Up” ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown said she is “very ready to say goodbye” to Hawkins.

During an interview with Seventeen magazine, published online Tuesday, the Enola Holmes star opened up about the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time.”

Brown rose to fame following her breakout role as Eleven at the age of 12 in the hit Netflix series. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the sci-fi show, which premiered in 2016, also stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour. Sadie Sink joined the gang in Hawkins in the second season.

The Godzilla vs. Kong actress explained that she’s ready for this chapter in her life to come to a close and for new ones to open up. “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture,” she added. “But I’m really grateful [for the show].”

Brown isn’t the first Stranger Things star to get candid about the final season. Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, told Discussing Film in February that after “almost nine years from filming the first season … [he thinks] it is time for it to end.”

“It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects,” he added. “And to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Last year, Sink said on the Today show, “To think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season, it’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.”