Milo Ventimiglia Boards ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ in Guest Role

Another Gilmore Girls alum is making his way to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia will have a guest role on the Amazon series’ fourth season, which is currently in production. Details of the part are being kept quiet.

The guest spot will reunite Ventimiglia with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created Mrs. Maisel. He joins a several other former Stars Hollow denizens who have appeared on the Emmy-winning show: Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Brian Tarantina and Emily Bergl.

Ventimiglia is also the second This Is Us regular to appear on Mrs. Maisel. Sterling K. Brown played a key role in the show’s third season, scoring an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Ventimiglia appeared in 37 episodes of Gilmore Girls starting in The WB/CW show’s second season — and was the center of a potential spinoff that followed his character, Jess Mariano, to California. He reprised his role in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020 that season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would pick up shortly after the end of season three, where rising stand-up comic Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) suffered a professional setback when a pop singer’s manager (Brown) dropped her as the opening act on his tour.

“I mean, what’s the fun of totally destroying someone’s soul and heart and not getting to see the aftermath? That’s what comedy’s made of, soul-crushing defeat,” Sherman-Palladino said.

