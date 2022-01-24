Milo Ventimiglia Prepping Hockey Drama at NBC (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is looking to stay in business with NBC after the conclusion of This Is Us.

The actor and his DiVide Pictures banner have sold drama script Hometown Saints to the network. The project is produced by 20th Television, the Disney-backed studio behind This Is Us and where DiVide is housed with an overall deal.

Hometown Saints revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl’s high school team.

Grainne Godfree and Derek Elliott will pen the script and exec produce alongside DiVide’s Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff. The company’s Deanna Harris will produce.

Godfree most recently served as a consulting producer on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson. Her credits include seven seasons of The CW’s DC drama Legends of Tomorrow, where she rose up to exec producer. She recently developed The Inheritance Games at Amazon and penned Duende for Netflix.

Elliott penned Klein, the 2019 Black List script that is in the works with Garrett Hedlund and Abbey Lee attached to star. He also has a screenplay by credit on the animated feature Scoob.

DiVide Pictures is also developing Only to Deceive, a drama based on Tasha Alexander’s best-selling novel, And Only to Deceive, at ABC. Ventimiglia is not attached to either project as an actor.

DiVide is repped by Verve and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead.