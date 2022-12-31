Milo Ventimiglia Meets His Match in First ‘The Company You Keep’ Teaser

Milo Ventimiglia meets his match in the first teaser for ABC’s The Company You Keep.

The 30-second clip opens with Charlie (Ventimiglia) meeting Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) in a bar before the two spend the night together. But everything is not what it seems.

When Emma asks Charlie what he does for a living, he tells her he’s a yoga instructor, and she tells him she’s a pageant-queen-turned-rocket scientist. The teaser shows the jobs they told each other they have couldn’t be further from the truth. He’s a con man. She’s an undercover CIA agent, and they “are unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” the logline reads.

The description continues, “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

“Tell me something true,” Kim tells Ventimiglia. “I’m a criminal,” he responds. “I’m CIA,” she retorts, though they both think the other is kidding. Elsewhere, phrases like “their lives are lies” and “their love is real” are featured throughout the teaser.

Based on the Korean Broadcasting System show, My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep also stars William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

The series comes from This Is Us producer 20th Television and writer/co-showrunner Julia Cohen, who also serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunner Phil Klemmer. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff EP through their DiVide Pictures.

The Company You Keep premieres on ABC Feb. 19.