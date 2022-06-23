Mimi Leder Inks Overall Deal With Apple

Mimi Leder is expanding her relationship with Apple.

The exec producer and director of the tech giant/streamer’s signature drama, The Morning Show, has signed an overall deal with the company. Under the multiple-year pact, Apple will have a first-look at streaming features and an exclusive deal for series delivered by Leder.

LEder has been with The Morning Show since its inception. She directed the pilot and earned an Emmy nomination for helming the first season finale. Season three of the series starring and exec produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston is currently in preproduction.

Leder’s credits include features On the Basis of Sex, Deep Impact, The Peacemaker and Pay It Forward. On the TV side, her résumé includes The Leftovers, Shameless, The West Wing, L.A. Law, China Beach and ER, the latter of which earned her two Emmys, four nominations and three DGA noms.

Leder joins a roster of overall deals at Apple including Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Misha Green, The Morning Show’s former showrunner Kerry Ehrin and Jason Katims, among several others.

A return date for The Morning Show has not yet been announced.