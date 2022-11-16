PGA Awards: Mindy Kaling to Receive Norman Lear Achievement Award

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that Mindy Kaling will be honored with the Guild’s Norman Lear Achievement Award. Kaling will receive the award at the 34th annual PGA Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

The Norman Lear Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in television. Previous honorees include Greg Berlanti, Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, David E. Kelley and Norman Lear himself.

“It is such an honor to be asked to receive the Norman Lear Award, a prize named after the prolific and groundbreaking producer I am so inspired by. To be included in this prestigious group of past recipients is humbling, and I’m so grateful to the Producers Guild for this recognition,” said Kaling.

A six-time Emmy nominee, Kaling’s credits as a producer include the television series The Office, The Mindy Project (which she co-created and starred in), Champions, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever. She also produced and wrote Late Night, a comedy feature in which Kaling starred as an ambitious late-night TV writer who butts heads with the talk show’s host (played by Emma Thompson).

“Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling‘s immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth,” said PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line in a joint statement. “Kaling is known for her trailblazing work on The Office, a widely loved and infinitely rewatchable contemporary classic, but it’s her work producing series from diverse female perspectives that is reshaping the industry. From The Mindy Project, to Never Have I Ever, to The Sex Lives of College Girls, Kaling has proven just how much audiences have been craving funny, relatable stories about characters we’ve rarely see as television protagonists. We are so happy to present her with the Norman Lear Award at this year’s PGA Awards ceremony.”