Mindy Kaling Recalls Cooking With Kamala Harris, Having Baby During Pandemic and More on ‘Late Show’

Mindy Kaling joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Wednesday, which began with the pair remembering how, during her last appearance, she announced the birth of her son Spencer who is now 10 months old and has lived exclusively in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colbert asked Kaling if Spencer is surprised when he sees other humans. “I’m the only show in town, for so long,” Kaling said with a laugh, adding that her son is fully content and a people-oriented baby. She recalled that her daughter Kit is not quite used to the new family addition yet and will sometimes say, “I think he should go” when they are all having dinner together.

The actress went on to reminisce about cooking South Indian food with Kamala Harris in 2019, noting that the politician was rather “political” in her reaction to Kaling’s food — in which she herself had identified as being not particularly good. A clip showed Harris politely complimenting the food and its flavor.

Season two of Kaling’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever began Wednesday, which prompted Colbert to ask his guest if she understands “the younglings” any better. “I don’t,” laughed Kaling. “Why am I writing these sexy shows about teens?”

Colbert asked what generation she would place herself in, such as Gen X. “Do I look like Ben Stiller?” said Kaling in response. “Do I look like I’m from the movie Singles? How old do you think I am?” The late-night host did not press Kaling, who said she is in the micro-generation between Gen X and millennials, on her age.

After showing a clip of Never Have I Ever on The Late Show, Colbert wondered how tennis player John McEnroe came to narrate the series. “The character of Davey has a very bad temper,” Kaling explained. “Her father was a huge tennis fan, came up in the generation where McEnroe was huge to him… ” She reached out to McEnroe, and he was all in.

Toward the end of the interview, Kaling and Colbert laughed about the fact that Colbert had accidentally walked in on Kaling in her dressing room backstage. He had knocked on the door, but then simply opened it instead of waiting to be invited in. “Your team was great. They hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin,” Colbert said.