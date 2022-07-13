Skip to main content

‘Minx’ Creator Inks Lionsgate TV Overall Deal

Ellen Rapoport will also develop new projects while also showrunning season two of the well-reviewed HBO Max comedy.

Ellen Rapaport
Ellen Rapaport Courtesy of Subject

Ellen Rapoport is setting up shop at Lionsgate Television.

The creator of HBO Max’s well-reviewed comedy Minx has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the series. Under the pact, Rapoport will create new scripted projects for the studio while also continuing to serve as showrunner on the previously renewed Minx.

“Throughout the making of Minx I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts. Obviously, that never happened. So, it seems like I’ve found my people. Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!” Rapoport said in statement announcing the news Wednesday.

Related Stories

Max Borenstein
TV

'Winning Time' Boss Extends HBO Overall Deal

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack
TV

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack Ink First-Look Deal at Lionsgate TV

Rapoport created Minx and exec produces the series alongside Lionsgate TV-based Paul Feig. The 1970s-era comedy about the first erotic magazine for women stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson and Lennon Parham. The series currently has a 97 percent rating among critics and 74 percent score among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of Minx has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories. To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word shvantz back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and exec vp at Lionsgate TV.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5, Rapoport explained that she sees Minx running for multiple seasons as the freshman finale was “a bit open ended” where viewers would want a second season. “I’d love to get into ’80s country,” she said. “The country went through a dramatic shift … and everything became more conservative. These magazines were built on a promise to women that they could have it all and by the ’80s, they were tired and no longer wanted it that way and the need for the magazines decreased.”

Rapoport’s credits include Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog and Netflix’s Desperados. She’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad