‘Minx’ Creator Inks Lionsgate TV Overall Deal

Ellen Rapoport is setting up shop at Lionsgate Television.

The creator of HBO Max’s well-reviewed comedy Minx has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the series. Under the pact, Rapoport will create new scripted projects for the studio while also continuing to serve as showrunner on the previously renewed Minx.

“Throughout the making of Minx I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts. Obviously, that never happened. So, it seems like I’ve found my people. Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!” Rapoport said in statement announcing the news Wednesday.

Rapoport created Minx and exec produces the series alongside Lionsgate TV-based Paul Feig. The 1970s-era comedy about the first erotic magazine for women stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson and Lennon Parham. The series currently has a 97 percent rating among critics and 74 percent score among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of Minx has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories. To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word shvantz back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and exec vp at Lionsgate TV.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5, Rapoport explained that she sees Minx running for multiple seasons as the freshman finale was “a bit open ended” where viewers would want a second season. “I’d love to get into ’80s country,” she said. “The country went through a dramatic shift … and everything became more conservative. These magazines were built on a promise to women that they could have it all and by the ’80s, they were tired and no longer wanted it that way and the need for the magazines decreased.”

Rapoport’s credits include Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog and Netflix’s Desperados. She’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.