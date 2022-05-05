‘Minx’ Gets Second-Season Renewal at HBO Max

HBO Max is staying in the porn business.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its 1970s-set comedy, Minx. The series, created by Ellen Rapoport and from Lionsgate Television, stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson as a feminist who joins forces with a low-rent porn publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

“We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max.

The series, which isn’t shy about featuring full-frontal male nudity, is part of a female-focused roster of originals at the streamer that helps counterbalance the often male-leaning roster of HBO comedies and dramas.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two,” Rapoport said in a statement Thursday.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5, Rapoport explained that she sees Minx running for multiple seasons as the freshman finale was “a bit open ended” where viewers would want a second season. “I’d love to get into ’80s country,” she said. “The country went through a dramatic shift … and everything became more conservative. These magazines were built on a promise to women that they could have it all and by the ’80s, they were tired and no longer wanted it that way and the need for the magazines decreased.”

The cast includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment produces via the banner’s deal with Lionsgate TV. Rachel Lee Goldenberg also exec produces and directed the pilot.

“Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend Minx for a second season,” said Lionsgate head of scripted Scott Herbst. “The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in season one, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show’s fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling.”