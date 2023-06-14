Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson Grapple With Meteoric Success in ‘Minx’ Season 2 Trailer

The Minx crew is back and “better than ever” in the trailer for the show’s anticipated second season.

In the two-minute look at the series’ sophomore run, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce and Jake Johnson’s Doug have reunited despite a rocky falling out at the end of season one. Back together and with a new power dynamic, the success of their “51/49” ownership in the growing Minx brand is arguably more than they and the Bottom Dollar team can handle.

Rolling Stone coverage, suitcases of cash and the promise of “something so much more than a magazine,” abound amid the flashing bulbs of red carpets, cigar smoke and male exotic dance numbers. But with “global” success comes temptations, and Doug, Joyce and the Bottom Dollar crew will have to face them head on.

The second season comes after the series, which was formerly on HBO Max (now Max), was canceled amid cost-cutting efforts at Warner Bros. Discovery as the show was still filming the latest season. Following the cancellation, Starz would pick it up for its second go-around.

Minx also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins. Ellen Rapoport, who created the series, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, as well as Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who directed the pilot. Jake Johnson is a co-executive producer of the series, produced by Lionsgate Television.

Minx season two will premiere on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz and at midnight (ET) on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.