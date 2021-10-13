MIPCOM: ‘Hotel Portofino,’ ‘Two Lives’ Book International Sales

A steady drip of deals keeps coming out of MIPCOM as the Cannes-set global television market begins to wind down.

Among the notable series deals have been pre-sales of the PBS/ITV upstairs/downstairs drama Hotel Portofino, which Beta Film has sold to public broadcasters across the Nordic territories and to the Netherlands. Natascha McElhone (Californication, Designated Survivor) stars in the period drama focused on a British family who emigrate to open a high-end hotel in Italy in 1920, just as Benito Mussolini’s Fascists are on the rise. Mark Umbers and Anna Chancellor co-star alongside Italian talents Daniele Pecci, Lorenzo Richelmy and Rocco Fasano.

ITV, Britbox, Sky Italia and Australia’s Foxtel have all boarded the drama, which Eagle Eye’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino are producing in association with Beta. PBS has North American rights. Beta said further negotiations with several international broadcasters are underway.

Two Lives, a Spanish daily drama from StudioCanal’s Bambú Producciones (Cable Girls), has sold to RTI Mediaset, with the Italian group picking up 255 episodes of the series, whose story moves between two women living in very different times and places: Julia, a 36-year-old in present-day Madrid, and Carmen, 25, living in in the Spanish colony of Rio Muni in the 1950s.

On the format side, All3Media International has secured new commissions for its Snackmasters cooking competition show, in which top chefs battle it out to make perfect replicas of one of the nation’s best-loved snacks. Belgian broadcaster RTL TVI and Australia’s Nine Network secured the rights for their own adaptations of the show, the original version of which, produced by Optomen Television, airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.