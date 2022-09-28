Mipcom Unveils 2022 Diversify TV Awards Nominations

International television confab Mipcom has announced the nominees for this year’s Diversify TV Awards, which honor excellence in diversity and inclusion in scripted and reality-TV programming worldwide.

Netflix Brit teen hit series Heartstopper and the CBC/HBO Max gender-fluid millennial dramedy Sort Of are in the running for best scripted representation of LGBTQIA+, alongside TF1’s French drama (S)he. Contenders for best scripted representation of race and ethnicity include Italy’s Bangla — The Series from Rai Fiction, Che Peruvian from Argentine streamer Flixxo, and French-Canadian drama Pour toi Flora. Another Québécois series, the dramedy Audrey’s Back, picked up a nomination for the best representation of disability, alongside the CBBC/BBC iPlayer Dickens adaptation Dodger and Israeli teen drama Exceptional from Kan 11.

On the non-scripted side, SBS Australia’s Our African Roots, YouTube Originals show Race Around Britain, and Amazon Prime’s Unheard are the race and ethnicity nominees; LGBTQIA+ contenders including PBS’ LA (A Queer History), BBC Two’s Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, and Queens To the Rescu from Spain’s Atresmedia Televisión; and nominees for the best representation of disability include BBC One’s Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism, Speechless from Irish public broadcaster RTÉ, and Mediacorp Singapore’s We Don’t Play Dolly.

The Mipcom Cannes Diversify TV Awards are billed as the television industry’s only awards “to celebrate, champion, and promote diversity and inclusion through exemplary representation in television series and entertainment programs internationally.”

The winners of the 6th annual Diversify TV awards will be announced at Mipcom on Oct. 19. The 2022 Mipcom international television confab runs Oct. 17-20.