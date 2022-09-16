‘Drive My Car’ Star Toko Miura to Debut New Event Series at Mipcom

Toko Miura, the break-out star of Oscar winner Drive My Car, will attend next month’s Mipcom television conference in Cannes to present the world premiere of her new event series Elpis.

Miura and Elpis producer Ayumi Sano (My Dear Exes, Quartet) will introduce the premiere at the Cannes Grand Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and take part in a post-screening Q&A.

In the series, Miura plays Cherry, a television market-up artist who gets involved in an investigation into false death row convictions that exposes a state-wide conspiracy and cover-up. Inspired by real events, the series also stars Masami Nagasawa, Gordon Maeda and Ryohei Suzuki.

Masami Nagasawa in ‘Elpis’ Courtesy of KANSAI TV

Commercial network Kansai TV produced Elpis and will present the series at MIPCOM together with organizers MipcomRX France. The series will be the first Asian World Premiere at MIPCOM since the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though it deals with a serious issue, Elpis has darkly comedic dialogue along with a plot that will pack an emotional punch for viewers,” says Kansai TV executive managing director Miho Okada. “We are very proud what the amazing production team and performers have created, and to share it first in Cannes with our global industry is a privilege. We believe it is a show that will surprise in Japan and internationally this Fall.”

MIPCOM is hoping this year’s event, which runs Oct.17-20, will mark a major post-pandemic comeback for the TV trade market.