Mipcom Diversify TV Awards Nominees Include ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’

A look at the gay community and the AIDS crisis in 1980s London, a documentary essay about colonialism and genocide and a comedy featuring an all-women Muslim punk band are among the nominees for this year’s Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards, which honor international television programming that challenges stereotypes, and provides a more balanced representation of marginalized groups.

The nominees for the 5th annual Diversify Awards include Russell T. Davies’ acclaimed mini-series It’s a Sin, a decade-spanning trip through the AIDS epidemic as seen by young gay men in London, Raoul Peck’s experimental hybrid docuseries for HBO Exterminate All The Brutes and Peacock’s new comedy series We Are Lady Parts, another London-set show about five different Muslim women brought together by their common love of punk rock.

Other Diversify TV nominees include the Hulu drama Rurangi, about a transgender activist who returns to his small New Zealand town hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, the BBC’s Dreaming Whilst Black, a comedy series that follows a young, naive British Jamaican filmmaker and French Canadian drama Six Degrees, about a teenager blind in one eye who is forced to live with his biological father after his mother’s death.

The awards, which honor both scripted and unscripted programming in categories including representation of race and ethnicity, LGBTQIA+ representation, representation of disability, and representation of diversity in kids programming.

Mipcom, the world’s largest international television market, will this year also honor British actor Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal, Mogul Mowgli) for his contributions in creating inclusive stories. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker addressed the British parliament in 2017 on the issue of diversity in the creative industries and was this year appointed to the Mayor of London’s 2021 Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm.

The winners of the 2021 Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards will be announced live at a ceremony in Cannes on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Mipcom 2021 runs from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14.