‘It’s A Sin’, ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ Among Winners at Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards

Russell T. Davies’ acclaimed mini-series It’s a Sin, the British reality series The Money Maker, and French drama Special Honors: Welcome to Adulthood have taken top honors at the 2021 Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

The awards honor international television programming that challenges stereotypes, and provides a more balanced representation of marginalized groups.

It’s a Sin — which tells the story of London’s gay community amid the AIDS crisis in the 1980s — won for representation of LGBTQIA+ characters, while The Money Maker won for representation of race and ethnicity, and Special Honors: Welcome to Adulthood for representation of disability, all in the best-scripted programming category.

In the non-scripted categories, VICE Studios’ Shine True took the top prize for excellence in the representation of LGBTQIA+, the BBC’s Dreaming Whilst Black won for excellence in the representation of race and ethnicity, and Film 4’s Summer in Lockdown took top honors for excellence in the representation of disability.

Children’s shows were also honored, with Canada series 16 Hudson taking the Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Award for representation of diversity preschool programming, and FYI’s Kidversation from SkyKids taking top honors for diversity in programming for older children.

Mipcom also honored British actor Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal, Mogul Mowgli) for his contributions in creating inclusive stories. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker addressed the British parliament in 2017 on the issue of diversity in the creative industries and was this year appointed to the Mayor of London’s 2021 Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm.