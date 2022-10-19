MIPCOM: Spring Market MIPTV to Focus on Non-Scripted Content, Documentaries

After the successful relaunch of its flagship television market MIPCOM, which wraps up Thursday, events organizer RX France on Wednesday unveiled details for its reboot of sister market MIPTV, which runs April 17-19.

The spring market will be shifting its focus to put non-scripted and documentary programming at its heart.

“Documentary and factual programming will take center stage at MIPTV,” said RX France’s Lucy Smith. “We’ve heard the message from the industry and in response to their needs and their demands we really thought we thought that documentary programming needs to be at the heart [of the market], that MIPTV been the annual international platform for documentary and factual programming launches.”

Canneseries, the international television festival that runs alongside MIPTV, has added an international documentary series competition for its 2023 edition (April 14-19). An international jury will judge the five doc series selected and award the inaugural best documentary series prize on April 19.”

This year’s MIPCOM was all about the return of the big global players to the international marketplace. Studio powerhouses Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal were back in force, as were international juggernauts Fremantle, Banijay, BBC and ITV Studios and All3Media. Fox Entertainment Global had its MIPCOM coming out, with Fox’s new central content division, which bundles programming from Fox, Bento Box, MarVista and TMZ announcing it was “open for business” with the global market.

Smith judged this year’s reboot, MIPCOM was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosted a very truncated version of the market last year, a complete success. Pointing to the more than 10,000 participants from 108 countries at MIPCOM 2022, including some 3,100 international buyers — the lines for accreditation at the Palais stretched around the block on day 1 of the market, she said MIPCOM had delivered on its promise of being “the mother of all entertainment content markets.”