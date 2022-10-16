MIPCOM: Sky Boards Tim Roth Drama ‘Last King of the Cross’

Comcast-owned pay-TV group Sky has snatched up rights across its European footprint for the upcoming Australian crime drama Last King of the Cross.

In a deal announced on the eve of international television market MIPCOM Cannes, Sky took exclusive rights across the UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany for the 10-part series starring Tim Roth and inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography about his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. Set in the 1980s and ’90s in Australia’s mini-Atlantic City — the decadent half-mile strip along Sydney’s Kings Cross where every form of vice is on offer — the series co-stars Lincoln Younes, Claude Jabbour, Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Maria Tran and Matt Nable.

Helium Pictures produced Last King of the Cross for Paramount+ Australia with Cineflix Rights handling international sales. Mark Fennessy and Karl Zwicky produced, with Fennessy and John Ibrahim as executive producers. Kieran Darcy-Smith, Morgan O’Neill, Jane Allen, Alastair Newton Brown, Matt Nable and James Pope wrote the 10-episode series, with Darcy-Smith, Grant Brown, Catherine Millar and Ian Watso directing.

“Last King of the Cross is a key launch for us at MIPCOM so I’m thrilled to be closing this presale with Sky,” said James Durie, Head of Scripted at Cineflix Rights, calling the show a “a rags to riches crime story that is salacious and gripping, with an emotional family story at its heart and a strong ensemble cast.”

Cineflix’s growing scripted slate also includes SYFY’s supernatural dramedy Reginald the Vampire featuring Jacob Batalon of Spider-Man fame, the Dougray Scott-starrer Irvine Welsh’s Crime and AppleTV+’s Israeli espionage series Tehran.