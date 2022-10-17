MIPCOM: Viaplay, Amazon’s Freevee Take Aussie Crime Series ‘Troppo’ in Europe

Nordic streamer Viaplay and Amazon’s ad-supported service Freevee have scored online rights to the Australian crime drama Troppo from German group Leonine Studios.

Viaplay picked up SVOD rights to the series, based on Candice Fox’s best-selling Crimson Lake novels, for the Nordics, the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic region. Amazon Freevee scored AVOD rights for Germany and the U.K.

In Troppo, Thomas Jane plays Ted Conkaffey, a down-and-out ex-cop living in tropical Far North Queensland, Australia, who is recruited by Amanda Pharell (Nicole Chamoun), an eccentric small town private investigator, to investigate the murder of a brilliant tech pioneer. Created and written by Yolanda Ramke (Cargo) and co-directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (Wakefield), Troppo premiered on Australian’s ABC and debuted in the U.S. on Freevee in May.

Radha Mitchell (Olympus Has Fallen), David Lyons (Eat Pray Love) and Yerin Ha (Halo) co-star.

Ramke is executive producing Troppo along with Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Matt Bankston of AGC Studios; Greg Quail, Lisa Duff and Simonne Overend of the EQ Media Group; Beyond Entertainment’s Mikael Broglund and David Ogilvy; ABC’s Sally Riley and Andrew Gregory; and Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn through their Renegade Entertainment shingle. Karl Zwicky is the series producer.

The Troppo deal was announced at the start of MIPCOM, the international TV market that runs from Oct. 17-20 in Cannes, France.