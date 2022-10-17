MIPCOM: Disney+ Takes Romance About Couple With Down Syndrome ‘Ralph & Katie,’ Autism Dramedy ‘The A Word’

- Share this article on Facebook
Disney+ has fallen in love with Ralph & Katie.
In a deal unveiled on the eve of international TV market MIPCOM, Disney+ picked up rights across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), excluding the U.K., for the BBC One dramatic comedy about a newlywed couple with Down Syndrome.
The six-part half-hour series, a spin-off of the BBC’s hit Autism drama The A Word, premiered in the U.K. on Oct. 5 to rave reviews. Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy star as the eponymous newlyweds Ralph and Katie, in characters first created for The A Word. The A Word is the British adaptation of Yellow Peppers, the ground-breaking hit Israeli family drama written and created by Keren Margalit for Keshet Broadcasting.
ITV Studios and Keshet U.K. co-produced Ralph & Katie in association with Tiger Aspect for BBC One. The A Word is a Fifty Fathoms/Tiger Aspect and Keshet U.K. production for BBC One.
Disney’s deal, with sales group Keshet International, also included multiple rights for all three seasons of The A Word. The A Word is already available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium. The show will be rolled out in staggered launches in Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, and in Germany, Austria and Switzerland next year. Ralph & Katie will debut on Disney+ across EMEA in early 2023.
