MIPTV: German Period Drama ‘House of Promises’ Wins MIPDrama Buyers Award

House of Promises, the new German period drama from the makers of Babylon Berlin, has won the top prize for best series at MIPDrama, a showcase event for international buyers at the international television market MIPTV.

Buyers picked House of Promises as the best series in this year’s MIPDrama lineup, a group that included such high-profile entries as MGM’s Western epic Billy the Kid, the Italian dramedy Bangla from RAI and Viaplay’s Finnish political drama The Invincibles.

House of Promises is set in 1920s Berlin and traces the lives of a Jewish mercantile family opening a state-of-the-art department story at Berlin’s Torstrasse 1. The history of the store, and the location, will mirror that of Germany itself throughout the years.

Produced by X Filme Creative Pool, the team behind global hit Babylon Berlin, House of Promises was written by Conni Lubek, Silja Clemens, Holger Joos and Carola M. Lowitz and directed by Sherry Hormann and Umut Dag. It stars Naemi Feitisch, Ludwig Simon, Alexander Scheer, Nina Kunzendorf, Amy Benkenstein, Valery Tscheplanowa and Samuel Finzi.

Beta Film, which handled world sales on Babylon Berlin, are also selling House of Promises worldwide. In Germany, the series will go out on RTL+, the streaming platform of commercial network RTL, as well as RTL’s cable channel Vox.