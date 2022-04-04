MIPTV: ‘Hotel Portofino’ Gets Second Season Order, ‘Professor T’ Sells Wide

Hotel Portofino, a lush period drama set in 1920 Italy, has received a second season order ahead of its U.S. debut on PBS later this year.

The series, starring Natascha McElhone, Mark Umbers and Lily Fraser, premiered on streamer Britbox UK earlier this year, where it was one of the platform’s most successful originals ever. The show will go out on PBS in the U.S. on June 19 and air on commercial network ITV in the U.K. this fall.

In the few territories where it has already screened, Hotel Portofino has proved an international hit. It was the second most-watched VOD series on Foxtel Australia and the second-highest debut for an international drama on Sky Italia’s Sky Serie channel. Beta Film, which are handling international sales, have sold the series to more than 55 territories to date.

Alongside its escapist, Downton Abbey-style storylines and cinematic style, Hotel Portofino includes a darker historical undercurrent, with plot lines set against the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy.

Creator Matt Baker will write all six episodes in season 2 of Hotel Portofino. Adam Wimpenny returns to direct, with Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino executive producing for Eagle Eye Drama. Beta Film is handling world sales.

Separately, Beta announced Monday that Eagle Eye’s series crime series Professor T, starring Ben Miller, has sold to more than 100 territories worldwide, most recently to Globo TV in Brazil, BBC Studios in South Korea, and CH Media TV in Switzerland, among others. The show, a British adaptation of a hit Belgium format, airs on RAI in Italy, on Moviestar+ in Spain, on HBO Max in Latin America, and on NHK in Japan, among other networks.