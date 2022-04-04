MIPTV: NBC Universal Takes ‘The Ark’ in Europe, Extends Deals for ‘Leverage: Redemption’ and ‘Almost Paradise’

In one of the first official deals out of this year’s MIPTV television market, NBCUniversal International Networks and director-to-consumer signed a trio of multi-territories deals with Electric Entertainment for Syfy series The Ark and the second seasons of Almost Paradise and Leverage: Redemption.

The deals, announced Monday, as MIPTV kicked off in Cannes, will see NBCUIN & DTC take The Ark for its Syfy networks in France, Spain and Portugal, as well as for Scifi in the Balkans and in Poland.

Ordered straight to series for 12 episodes by SYFY in the U.S., The Ark is set 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions, on a spacecraft known as Ark One, encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Steven William Moore co-star. The series is currently filming in Belgrade, Serbia.

NBCUIN & DTC has also licensed season 2 of Almost Paradise for its 13th Street channel in France, Spain and Poland, DIVA in Romania and the Balkans and for Universal TV in Africa. Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption has been picked up for Universal TV in Africa.