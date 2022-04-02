Paramount+ Greenlights Australian Original ‘Paper Dolls’

Paramount+ continues to add to its growing slate of drama originals, on Saturday announcing the greenlight for Paper Dolls, an Australian drama series about the rise and fall of Indigo, a fictional girl band.

Australia’s Helium Pictures will produce the 8-hour scripted series for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia.

Set in the year 2000, Paper Dolls looks at a manufactured all-girl pop group, Indigo, born out of one of Australia’s first reality TV shows. Five young talented and hopeful young women find their dreams of pop stardom seemingly come true overnight, only to find the moral compromises required to achieve that stardom threaten to tear them apart. The fictional story is inspired the true-life tale of Australian pop band Bardot, an Aussie girl group formed in 1999 on the Australian reality television series Popstars.

Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace) created and wrote Paper Dolls, developing the show together with developed with Claire Phillips (Playing for Keeps), Belinda Chapple, one of the original members of Bardot, will act as co-executive producer on Paper Dolls. Mark Fennessy of Helium will produce. Fennessy called Paper Dolls “a deeply fascinating, female-driven drama with a female-led creative team” that was defined “by its unique mix of fun and edge – equal parts gritty and aspirational.”

Paramount will be presenting the series to buyers at this year’s MIPTV television market, which kicks off in Cannes on April 3.

Production on Paper Dolls is set to start in Sydney later this year for a planned premiere in 2023.