MIPTV: MHz Choice Takes North American Rights on French Series ‘Paris Police,’ ‘UFOs,’

U.S. streaming service MHz Networks has picked up rights across North America for three top French series: the crime drama Paris Police, mystery comedy UFOs, and the renewal of the entire 8-season run of critically-acclaimed cop drama Spiral, from Studiocanal, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The deal includes VOD and home entertainment rights for Paris Police, currently in production on its second season, and for seasons 1 and 2 of UFOs. MHz Networks also renewed its license for Sprial, the International Emmy-winning series which wrapped its 8-year run in 2020.

“The big winners in this deal are the MHz Choice viewers who have a voracious appetite for high quality, smart and entertaining French programming, the kind that we can count on from Studiocanal,” MHz Networks president and CEO Frederick Thomas said in a statement. “They’re going to eat it up.”

The deal was announced at international television market MIPTV, which runs through April 6 in Cannes. Studiocanal is pitching a number of high-profile new series at this year’s market, including Django, a reimagining of the classic Italian Western film franchise starring Matthias Schoenaerts as the eponymous Django alongside co-star Noomi Rapace; the sci-fi crime thriller Infiniti, the family comedy No Return starring Sheridan Smith, and the Elvira from SAM Productions, a drama set at a brothel.