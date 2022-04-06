Israeli Drama ‘The Lesson’ Wins Best Series at Canneseries Festival

Israeli series The Lesson, a socio-political drama set around a conflict between a 40-something teacher and a 17-year-old student, was the big winner of this year’s Canneseries television festival.

The series took the top prize for best series and the best performance award for series star Maya Landsman, who plays the student to Fauda’s Doron Ben-David as teacher Amir. Federation Entertainment has picked up global sales on the six-part drama.

Two other series picked for The Hollywood Reporter’s annual MIPTV Hot List of shows to watch at this year’s market were also recognized. Canada’s dramedy Audrey’s Back, about a woman who wakes up after 18 years in a coma, took the runner-up Dior Grand Award at Canneseries, which runs alongside the MIPTV international television market. Beta Film is selling Audrey’s Back worldwide. Best Music honors went to mystery series Souls, a Sky Deutschland drama NBCUniversal Global Distribution is shopping internationally.

Belgium’s Hacked took first prize in the short-form series category.

The Canneseries awards were handed out at a gala event in Cannes on Wednesday, which also marketed the closing night of MIPTV.