MGM’s ‘Billy the Kid,’ Soccer Series ‘The Net’ Among MIPDrama Lineup

The MGM-backed Western Billy the Kid, Italian comedy Bangla, Swedish YA drama All That is Left and the pan-European soccer series The Net are among the highlights of this year’s MIPDrama lineup, the 10 upcoming series picked by international television market MIP-TV as particularly appealing for global buyers.

The 2022 MIPDrama selection also includes Danish crime drama Elvira, from Scandinavian streamer Viaplay, which StudioCanal is selling worldwide; the German period series House of Promises, from Babylon Berlin producers X Filme, sold by Beta Film; and Finnish political thriller The Invincibles, a Viaplay/Elisa Viihde production that Fremantle International is selling.

German drama Dear Vivi from ZDF Enterprises, Dutch Features’ Evilside and Keshet International’s Summer of Sorrow complete this year’s MIPDrama top 10.

“I am heartened to see the sheer range and quality of the international drama projects submitted and shortlisted this year,” said Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema & Acquisitions at Sky UK, a member of the MIPDrama buyers advisory board that helped pick the final lineup. “It is brilliant to see our industry bouncing back to full throttle — small but much-needed hope in such difficult, unsettling times.”

Each of the 10 series will screen an exclusive 15-minute preview at MIPDrama’s opening event on Sunday, April 3 at the Debussy Theater in Cannes. After the screenings, participating buyers will vote for the best series, which will receive MIPDrama’s 2022 “Coup de Coeur”.

MIPDrama acts as a curtain-raiser event for the MIP=TV market. After two online-only events, MIP-TV and organizers RX France will again be inviting international producers and broadcasters back to the Cote d’Azur in a revamped, and condensed, TV market, set to run April 4-6. Cannes will also play host to the fifth annual Canneseries television festival, running April 1-6.