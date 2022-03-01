MIPTV Owners Support Ukraine, Likely No Russian Presence at International TV Market

MipTV is set for its first in-person event in three years in April

The organizers of the international television market MIPTV have publically condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and come out in support of sanctions against Moscow, a move that will likely mean no Russian companies will attend this year’s event.

The 2022 MIPTV market, scheduled for April 4-6, is set to be the first in-person MIP market in three years.

On Tuesday MIP owner RX France issued a statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. The company said it “stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, particularly with our employees around the world who have family and friends in Ukraine. We also stand in solidarity with our Russian employees working in challenging conditions.”

The statement continues: “In a rapidly changing environment, RX is following government sanctions and policies in each territory where we operate.”

Given wide-ranging sanctions by the European Union to punish Moscow for the invasion and ongoing war, RX’s statement can be taken to mean that there will be little to no Russian presence at the Cannes TV market.

The entertainment industry worldwide has come out in support of the Ukrainian people and many companies have begun to sanction Russia in the wake of the invasion. Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. have pulled or paused planned theatrical releases in the country and the Stockholm and Glasgow film festivals are boycotting Russian state-backed films from their programs.