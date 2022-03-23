Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’

Misha Collins is making a return to The CW.

The former Supernatural star has signed on to the network’s Gotham Knights pilot, where he’ll play Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent.

Written by the Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights is set in a Gotham City reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne. His rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forms an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it’s ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city’s next saviors.

The pilot is not a Batwoman spinoff and is also unrelated to an upcoming Warner Bros. Games release of the same title. It’s based on DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

The Gotham Knights cast also includes Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara.

Collins announced his casting on Twitter Wednesday morning: “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.),” he wrote, referring to his signature wardrobe on Supernatural. He joins a roster of actors who have played the character — who in DC lore later becomes the villain Two-Face — that includes Billy Dee Williams (1989’s Batman), Tommy Lee Jones (1995’s Batman Forever), Aaron Eckhart (2008’s The Dark Knight) and Nicholas D’Agosto (Fox’s Gotham in 2015-16).

This version of Dent is described as “dashing, with a swagger” and a hard-charging district attorney. His idealism and single-minded quest for justice will tragically and ironically transform him into Two-Face.

Collins played Castiel on Supernatural across 12 of the show’s 15 seasons, appearing in more episodes (147) than anyone but leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Other TV credits include 24 and ER; he also stars in and executive produces the fiction podcast Bridgewater.

Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions are behind Gotham Knights. Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot; Abrams (who is married to The Hollywood Reporter West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg) is a co-EP.