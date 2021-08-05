‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator Sets Next Show: Hulu’s ‘Reboot,’ Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan has lined up his follow-up series to the ABC Emmy darling.

Levitan has set Reboot at Hulu, which has handed out a pilot order for the comedy starring Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville.

Here’s how the potential series is described: “When Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Details on which roles Key and Knoxville will play are being kept under wraps as the comedy is also expected to feature roles including the new and old showrunners of the series within the series.

Levitan will is credited with the story for the pilot and co-wrote the teleplay alongside John Enbom (Party Down, Veronica Mars, iZombie). Levitan is credited as the show’s creator and exec produces alongside Enbom and Danielle Stokdyk. Reboot hails from 20th Television, Levitan’s longtime and the Fox turned Disney-owned studio that has been his home for the past decade-plus.

Levitan, who co-created Modern Family alongside Chris Lloyd, extended his deal with the studio with a nine-figure pact back in 2019. In an interview with THR in April 2020 tied to the series finale of Modern Family, Levitan noted that he was focused on new projects outside of the beloved family comedy. “I am focusing on what will happen when things come back to normal. I’m working on four projects in various stages [of development]. I’m writing a pilot right now and I’m getting involved with some other ideas as well,” he said.

The value of Levitan’s deal is a credit to what he’s accomplished with Modern Family, the ensemble comedy that tied an Emmy record for most series wins (five straight). Unlike other showrunners who have cashed in with eye-popping mega-deals, Levitan tends to take a more specific approach to development rather than working on multiple series at once (like Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy).

Should Reboot move to series, it would live alongside the Modern Family library at Hulu, which (along with Peacock) landed streaming rights to all 250 episodes of the series earlier this year.

Knoxville is best known for the Jackass franchise and counts Bad Grandpa, The Dukes of Hazzard, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Ringer among his credits. He’s repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Sloane Offer.

Key, currently co-starring in Apple’s musical comedy Schmigadoon, counts Netflix’s Friends From College, Playing House and Comedy Central’s Key and Peele among his TV credits. He’s with UTA and Brecheen Feldmar.

Levitan is repped by UTA.