‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Helps Woman Who Fainted on Utah Hike

Modern Family star Julie Bowen recently came to the aid of a woman who fainted while hiking in Arches National Park, Utah.

Minnie John was hiking with her family when she became light-headed and decided to sit on a rock to take a rest while her husband and son continued onward. She fainted and hit her nose, and was helped by Bowen and her sister Annie, a doctor, who had been hiking the same area with a guide.

In a post on Facebook, John shared some of her experience. “All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up.”

John was given electrolytes and medicine by Bowen and her sister, while John tried to figure out who the recognizable face was. “As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling ‘Modern Family’ and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!”

In the post, John wrote that she had passed out due to low blood sugar, and that she is diabetic. After Bowen and her sister helped John reunite with her family, she was treated for a fractured nose in Moab hospital.

Among numerous television roles from Weeds to Lost and Boston Legal, Bowen is well-known for playing Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. She recently voiced a character in cartoon series DuckTales, and has several upcoming projects.

The news was first reported by ABC 7 New York.