Molly Shannon and Ego Nwodim Lose the Jonas Brothers in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of musical guest Jonas Bothers, host Molly Shannon, and Ego Nwodim in Studio 8H during promos for Saturday Night Live

Molly Shannon returns to Studio 8H in Saturday Night Live promo — and loses the musical guest in the process.

The former SNL castmember is set to host the April 8 episode, with the Jonas Brothers taking the stage four years after their last musical stint on the sketch comedy series.

In a promo for this week’s episode, Shannon, castmember Ego Nwodim and the Jonas Brothers shoot three takes before settling on just the right one to get audiences excited.

When Nwodim asks the group if they’re looking forward to the show’s annual Easter egg hunt. “Oh, we can’t participate in that,” Nick Jonas says. “Really? Why not?” the host asks. “Our mom said we’re not allowed to have chocolate,” Joe Jonas responds, to which Kevin Jonas adds, “It makes us too hyper.”

In their second take, Nwodim points out that it’s finally spring in New York, and Shannon asks if they should do the show outside. Once the group scatters to find a spot near Rockefeller Center, Shannon and Nwodim return to the stage and acknowledge it’s probably better to film the show inside.

“Oh shoot. I think we lost the Jonas Brothers,” the host says. “Do you sing?” the castmember asks. “A little,” to which Nwodim replies, “We’ll be fine.”

For their final promo, Nwodim and the Jonas Brothers admit that they’re nervous to be performing alongside Shannon, who provided a pro tip.

“Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms, and I smell them,” The Other Two star says. Nwodim replies, “Oh, wow. That worked. I’m not nervous anymore.”