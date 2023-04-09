Molly Shannon Returns as ‘SNL’ Beloved Character Jeannie Darcy to Parody Chris Rock Comedy Special

Molly Shannon brought back one of her cherished characters, Jeannie Darcy, a horrible stand-up comedian who can’t tell a joke, during her return to Saturday Night Live.

The sketch featured a commercial parody for a comedy special called “Jeannie Darcy: Selective Startage” – a take on Netflix’s first live special in March, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Shannon, dressed in a blue blazer with a mullet, didn’t hold back on the character’s iconic line, “Don’t get me started.”

“Have you heard of this TikTok thing? The only TikTok I hear is my biological clock,” she joked, receiving a dry response from the audience. “Don’t get me started. Don’t even get me started.”

After several flat jokes and a few awkward reactions from fellow “comedians” and “fans” during the show promo spoof, Shannon’s Darcy ended with one more joke, saying, “Got one of those new Tesla electric cars. I couldn’t get it started. Don’t get me started.”

don't get her started, don't even get her started pic.twitter.com/lFwRdowVuR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

The Other People actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that Jeannie Darcy was one of her more difficult characters to get on the show. “That was the hardest sell. I put it in the read-through. It did not get on. And you never ever put something through again. It’s embarrassing and you’re just not supposed to do it,” Shannon said. “But I think I asked Mike Shoemaker [former SNL producer], and he was like, ‘Oh, well, all right.’ It got on, but that was really hard because people were just like, ‘What is this?’ That was my reaction to having to always get laughs. It was the end of when I was at SNL, and I wanted to do something really dull that got no laughs and just really play the realness of it.”

The former SNL castmember and actress returned to host Saturday night, with musical guest the Jonas Brothers, who previously appeared on the show in 2009 and 2019.