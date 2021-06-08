‘Mom’ Co-Creator Inks Overall Deal With Universal TV

Mom co-creator Gemma Baker is on the move.

Following an eight-season run on CBS and Warner Bros. TV’s Mom, Baker has inked a multiple-year overall deal with Universal Television.

Under the pact, Baker will create and develop new projects for broadcast and streaming platforms. The deal will reunite Baker with Susan Rovner, the former Warner Bros. TV top exec-turned-head of originals for all of NBCUniversal’s entertainment portfolio.

“Gemma is a highly sought-after writer with immense talent, an excellent reputation and a wonderful sense of humor, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Universal Television,” said Erin Underhill, the recently installed president of UTV. “Her knack for blending comedic wit with real emotion results in deeply satisfying and memorable stories audiences of all ages can enjoy, relate to, and laugh with. We can’t wait to jump in and build a slate together, have some fun and make a little noise.”

Baker is fresh off wrapping Mom, which she co-created alongside Chuck Lorre. Baker served as co-showrunner on the series from seasons six through eight. She started her TV career in the Lorre camp on season nine of CBS/Warners’ Two and a Half Men.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Universal Television family. From our first meeting, it was clear that Erin, Jim [Donnelly, head of comedy] and the entire team share my commitment and desire to make shows that are not only entertaining but are also helpful in some way,” Baker said. “Shows that offer empathy, hope, new perspective and compassion for ourselves and our fellow humans. My kid is just excited that I’ll work near the Jurassic Park ride. I’m forever grateful to Chuck Lorre for giving me my first job, the opportunity to co-create and run Mom and the ability to tell a meaningful story in 22 minutes.”

Baker is repped by CAA and attorneys Jim Jackoway and Peter Sample.