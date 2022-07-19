Mo’Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit

Mo’Nique, the comedian who received a settlement from Netflix after she accused the streamer of systematically underpaying Black women, is set to film her first comedy special for Netflix.

In a video shared to the streamer’s social media accounts on Tuesday, the comedian opened with, “Can y’all believe this shit? I done came on home to Netflix.”

Additional details about the currently untitled Mo’Nique special are expected to be released at a later date.

Last month, Netflix settled with Mo’Nique for an undisclosed sum after the comedian alleged the streamer low-balled her with an opening offer of $500,000 for a one-hour show that Netflix would have complete copyright and audio-only rights to. After the comedian said the offer was discriminatory, her complaint alleged that Netflix retaliated by shutting down any further negotiations on the show.

The complaint also pointed to eight-figure deals that Netflix has made with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer, who allegedly were paid 26 times more than what Mo’Nique was offered.

In an early 2018 interview, Mo’Nique also spoke out about not taking the offer because of the impact it could have on the negotiating power for other Black female comedians. “If I accepted $500,000, what does Tiffany Haddish have coming? If I accept that, what does the Black female comedian have coming? Because what they’ll say is, ‘Mo’Nique accepted this and she’s got that.’ So, what do they have coming?” Mo’Nique said on the Sway in the Morning show.

Also upcoming at the streamer, Mo’Nique has the faith-based film The Deliverance, which will reunite her with Precious director Lee Daniels.