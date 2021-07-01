This Week in TV: ‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Big Brother,’ Sharks

Disney+ has launched several series based on Star Wars and Marvel properties, and now Pixar is getting into the act with a show set in the Monsters Inc. world. It’s among the highlights of the first week of July, along with the returns of Big Brother and Love Island, annual 4th of July specials and the beginning of a whole bunch of shark-related programming.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Monsters at Work goes back through the closet door and into the world of Monstropolis, extending the franchise of Monsters Inc. and Monsters University. John Goodman and Billy Crystal reprise their roles as Sully and Mike, and the films’ Bonnie Hunt, Jennifer Tilly and John Ratzenberger also return. The cast for the series, which debuts Wednesday on Disney+ — part of the streamer’s shift to debuting shows on that day instead of Fridays — also includes Aisha Tyler, Ben Feldman, Henry Winkler, Mindy Kaling and Lucas Neff.

Also on streaming …

Summer of Soul (Friday, Hulu in addition to theaters) is Questlove’s first effort as a filmmaker, chronicling 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival. We the People (Sunday, Netflix) is a series of animated shorts about civics from Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, Kenya Barris and the Obamas. Sketch show I Think You Should Leave drops its second season Tuesday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Returning: CBS kicks off its summer reality slate Wednesday. Big Brother opens its 23rd season at 8 p.m. with a 90-minute premiere, a new batch of houseguests and a promise of “big risks and big rewards.” The third season of Love Island follows at 9:30, with thirsty singles looking for love in Hawaii. Both shows will air multiple nights each week.

Fireworks: NBC and PBS will offer up their annual Independence Day specials on 8 p.m. Sunday. The former has the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. A Capitol Fourth on PBS will feature Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Vanessa Williams and others.

On cable …

Shark!: National Geographic Channel kicks off its annual Sharkfest programming Monday. Among the shows that night is Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (9 p.m.), in which the Avengers star goes diving with a shark conservationist.

New: Bravo’s Top Chef franchise lets home cooks into the kitchen with Top Chef Amateurs (9 p.m. Thursday), where talented cooks test their skills with the help of series veterans. Longtime Top Chef judge Gail Simmons hosts.

In case you missed it …

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on an enduringly popular series of novels by Trenton Lee Stewart and centers on four orphans who form the titular group and uncover a dastardly plot at their boarding school. The adult cast includes Tony Hale — playing both Mr. Benedict and his evil twin, Mr. Curtain — Kristen Schaal and Ryan Hurst. Originally developed for Hulu, the series later moved to Disney+, where episodes are debuting weekly through mid-August.