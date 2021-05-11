Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sets Hybrid Format for June Return

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will return for a hybrid in-person and virtual event this summer after the cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The 60th edition will take place in-person and also “make virtual accommodations, offering a hybrid format, for those still impacted by travel restrictions associated with COVID-19,” organizers said on Tuesday. The event will take place June 18-22 in Monaco.

It will once again hand out its Golden Nymph Award, which has been won by the likes of Breaking Bad, Borgen and Casa de Papel (Money Heist). This year, 27 programs from 14 countries have been selected to compete for honors at the event. Winners will be unveiled at a ceremony on June 22 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, featuring the fest’s honorary president, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“Our 2021 event honors the storied history of the festival, while setting the stage for our next decade,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “Despite a challenging climate for the entire industry, it does so with a glorious in-person celebration of all things television, after last year’s forced cancellation.”

This year’s festival will include an expanded business track for industry executives, “with in-depth panel discussions on timely topics” and keynote conversations, both in-person and virtual, with industry leaders. Among the sessions will be ones with such titles as “Upending the Global Film Distribution Model: The Migration from Movie Theater to Streaming” and “From True Crime to Docudramas to Nature and Wonder: The Explosive Growth of Unscripted Content in a Streaming World.”