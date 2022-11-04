Get in the ‘Mood’ to Meet One of TV’s Freshest New Voices

Nicole Lecky created and stars in BBC's 'Mood,' which is based on her one-woman play of the same name.

Welcome to the 192nd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we’re thrilled to put Nicole Lecky, the creator and star of BBC America/AMC’s Mood, on your radar. She joins us for an insightful conversation about the six-episode series that was based on her stage play, Superhoe. Other topics this week include a November TV preview and what more to expect from The CW under new owners Nexstar.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Bryan Fuller, Tuca and Bertie, The Real Love Boat, The Sandman, Liam Hemsworth and Hallmark on Peacock lead the week’s top TV headlines.

2. The CW’s future comes into focus

Brad Schwartz, the former Pop TV president who brought Schitt’s Creek to U.S. audiences, is the new president of entertainment at The CW. This is a deep-dive into what to expect from The CW with Schwartz at the helm. Plus a tribute to a Friend of the 5 from The CW.

3. November TV preview

Remember when nobody would launch high-profile scripted originals around the holidays and everything was just repeats? Those days are long gone. This month, not only are there gobs of holiday specials and movies and Hallmark things but also some of the biggest TV of the year in terms of critical interest and among viewers with The Crown and Yellowstone both returning.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Get in the Mood to meet Nicole Lecky, the creator and star of the BBC/AMC series in which she sings and acts. Mood was adapted from her 2019 stage play Superhoe and is a musical drama that follows an aspiring musician who turns to the dark side of social media to get by. Lecky opens up about the journey of turning her one-woman play into a six-episode series, why Sasha, the central character, needed to be unlikeable and how the original music featured in Mood takes the series to a level yet to be explored on TV.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on Blockbuster, The Mosquito Coast season two, Lopez vs. Lopez, God Forbid, Spector, Mood and Say Hey.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.