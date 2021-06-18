‘The Moodys’ Canceled at Fox

Fox has canceled its comedy series The Moodys after two seasons.

The show’s end comes after the broadcast network pushed its final three episodes into the summer; the now series finale is slated to air Sunday.

Based on Australian series, The Moodys stars Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins as the heads of a dysfunctional Chicago family, with Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel playing their adult kids. The cast also includes Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley and Gerry Dee.

The series earned decent reviews but didn’t find much of an audience. Its spring run averaged only about 1.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, including a week of delayed viewing.

Fox initially ordered The Moodys as a holiday series that premiered in December 2019. Following that run, it picked up a second season that was centered on the day-to-day lives of the family.

CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment produce The Moodys. Creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill executive produce with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Leary and Perkins.

With the decision on The Moodys, NBC’s Good Girls is the only veteran network scripted series whose fate remains undecided. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Universal TV series could end up as a Netflix original; the show’s library has performed well on the streamer. Keep track of the status of all network shows with THR‘s broadcast scorecard.