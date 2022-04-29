‘Moon Knight’ Has Decent Opening, ‘Bridgerton’ Dominates Streaming Top 10

The debut of Moon Knight put up decent numbers for Disney+, while Netflix’s Bridgerton reigned over the Nielsen streaming rankings in the first full week after its second season premiere.

Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, racked up 418 million minutes of viewing time for the week of March 28-April 3 (it premiered on March 30), good for fifth place among original streaming series. That’s on par with the premiere of WandaVision (434 million minutes) in January 2021 and bit behind last spring’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (495 million). Hawkeye (853 million minutes for a two-episode premiere) and Loki (731 million) had the biggest premieres among Marvel’s Disney+ offerings.

All the previous series also featured characters who were already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Moon Knight is the first to center a new character.

Bridgerton spent its second week as the top streaming title overall with 3.2 billion minutes of viewing time, up 25.5 percent from the previous week. It had more than four times as much viewing time as the second-ranked title, Encanto (744 million minutes) on Disney+.

The original series list also included the debut of Get Organized With the Home Edit (241 million minutes). Hulu’s The Dropout (190 million) re-entered the top 10 a week ahead of its finale.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for March 28-April 3 are below.

Original Series

1. Bridgerton (Netflix), 3.2 billion minutes viewed

2. The Last Kingdom (Netflix), 714 million

3. Is It Cake? (Netflix), 607 million

4. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 452 million

5. Moon Knight (Disney+), 418 million

6. Pieces of Her (Netflix), 294 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 250 million

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 242 million

9. Get Organized With the Home Edit (Netflix), 241 million

10. The Dropout (Hulu), 190 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 653 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 634 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 555 million

4. Heartland (Netflix), 523 million

5. Good Girls (Netflix), 451 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 396 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 351 million

8. Seinfeld (Netflix), 341 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 328 million

10. Call the Midwife (Netflix), 304 million