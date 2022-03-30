This Week in TV: ‘Moon Knight,’ Grammys, Final Fours

The Marvel universe expands a little more when Moon Knight premieres on Disney+. After a two-month delay, the Grammy Awards are set to take place, and right on time, college basketball’s Final Four games are set to tip off. Also coming from March 30-April 5 are a bowling-centric sitcom, a British spy drama and a series about the great Julia Child.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Moon Knight is the first Marvel show on Disney+ that’s not centered on an already established character from the MCU — nor is the title character (played by Oscar Isaac) exactly a top-of-mind name to casual fans. Isaac stars as Steven Grant, an amateur Egyptologist prone to sleepwalking — sometimes over great distances — and dialogue with another guy, Marc Spector (also isaac), who looks exactly like him.

What the show doesn’t have in the early going, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, is much in the way of superheroics: “Moon Knight barely factors into his own story. … Few viewers unversed in the comic lore will be able to tell you after four episodes what he can or can’t do.” Still, Isaac’s multiple performances are fun to watch; Moon Knight, which also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, debuts Wednesday on Disney+.

Also on streaming …

Sarah Lancashire stars in Julia (Thursday, HBO Max) a light look at the start of Julia Child’s TV career. HBO Max also has unscripted series Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart premiering Thursday. Paramount+ revives Nickelodeon favorite The Fairly OddParents with a new series subtitled Fairly Odder (Thursday). Gary Oldman stars in espionage drama Slow Horses (Apple TV+, Friday), about a ragtag group of MI5 agents. Creator Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken head the cast of The Outlaws (Friday, Prime Video), about a group of low-level offenders doing community service. The WWE’s WrestleMania 38 streams Saturday and Sunday night on Peacock (and is on pay per view for those who don’t have the service).

On broadcast …

Grammy Awards: Like last week’s Oscars, the Grammy telecast — which was delayed from its initial January date — will look more like its usual self than last year’s pared down ceremony. Trevor Noah will once again serve as host for the awards (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, CBS), and scheduled performers include Billie Eilish, BTS, Jon Batiste, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton.

Also: Pete Holmes stars in How We Roll (9:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS) as a man who chases his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Ken Burns directs Benjamin Franklin (8 p.m. Monday, PBS), a four-hour film about the founding father.

On cable …

Sports: College basketball’s Final Fours are set, and both the women’s and men’s matchups feature traditional powers. The women tip off first, with Louisville facing South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Friday on ESPN, followed by UConn and Stanford. The men go on Saturday, with Villanova and Kansas at 6 p.m.. ET/3 p.m. PT on TBS and North Carolina and Duke in the second game. The women’s championship is at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday on ESPN, and the men’s final is at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Monday.

Also: TBS’ unscripted show Rat in the Kitchen (9 p.m. Thursday) is a cooking competition with a twist. One of the professional chefs and home cooks taking part is actually a saboteur out to undermine the others. Comedian Natasha Leggero and chef Ludo Lefebvre host.