Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Brings Gritty Tone to Marvel

Oscar Isaac is bringing his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for Moon Knight.

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show debuted on Monday during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, airing on ABC and ESPN.

There have been multiple iterations of Moon Knight since he debuted in the comics in 1975. Isaac plays Marc Spector in a Disney + series, which takes inspiration from the modern comics, which depict the character’s struggle with multiple personality disorder. Moon Knight will take place amid the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy Slater is head writer, with Mohamed Diab, the filmmaker behind the Cannes drama Clash, directing the six-episode series along with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Ethan Hawke is playing the villain, which he modeled after David Koresh, the lead of the Branch Davidians who died in the Waco siege of 1993.

Isaac previously said of the series, “we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same … logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

Moon Knight is the next MCU show set to debut on Disney+. A year ago, Marvel Studios branched into streaming with WandaVision, which earned three Emmys and was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. Marvel’s streaming plans include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk as well as a second season of Loki.

The trailer is below.