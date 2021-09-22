Morena Baccarin Heist Thriller Nabs NBC Series Pickup

A day after NBC launched its fall season, the network is setting its sights on midseason — and beyond — with a series order for The Endgame.

Picked up to pilot earlier this year, the bank heist thriller from writers Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn stars Morena Baccarin. Produced by Universal Television, the series is from Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company banner.

It’s unclear if The Endgame will be for a possible midseason bow or if it would air as part of the network’s 2022-23 broadcast season. The news comes as broadcast networks shift to a year-round development model, a response to last year’s global production shutdown that completely wiped out pilot season. Instead, NBC picked up a small number of scripted originals for fall and had a number of its remaining pilots, including those ordered in early 2020 and at the start of this year, in contention for a possible midseason debut. An episode count for The Endgame has not yet been determined.

NBC’s current slate includes comedies American Auto and Grand Crew as well as dramas LaBrea and Ordinary Joe, the latter of which debuted Monday night. (LaBrea launches next week.) The two comedies are awaiting premiere dates as NBC has yet to firm up its midseason plans. The network, which canceled all of its bubble shows including Manifest and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, recently scrapped Law & Order: For the Defense, which threw wrench into its fall and midseason plans.

As for The Endgame, here’s how NBC describes the series: “A pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.” Baccarin plays Elena. The cast also includes Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Casta Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

The drama hails from Universal TV, where Plec is based with an overall deal. Plec’s My So-Called Company topper Emily Cummins also exec produces alongside Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, with the latter having also directed the pilot.

The Endgame is Plec’s latest series pickup since she moved her overall deal from her longtime home at Warner Bros. TV, where she remains an exec producer of The CW’s Legacies and Roswell. For Universal TV, she also has Peacock’s Vampire Academy.

Keep track of all the broadcast renewals, cancellations and series orders with THR’s handy scorecard and click here for the latest on all the broadcast pilots.