Peabody Awards: Morgan Freeman, Jon Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and Riz Ahmed to Present Honors to Winners (Exclusive)

Melissa McCarthy, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Kevin Bacon, H.E.R., Ethan Hawke, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Riz Ahmed, LeVar Burton, Jenny Slate, Malcolm Gladwell and Amanda Seales are among the stars set to present the winners of the 2022 Peabody Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

All 30 winners of the 82nd annual awards will be revealed on the Peabody Awards’ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as the Peabody Awards’ website from June 6-9. Presenters will announce winners, who will deliver a brief acceptance speech, via video.

It was previously announced that the Peabody Awards are honoring Dan Rather with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Dolly Parton, Fresh Air With Terry Gross with the Institutional Award, presented by Stephen Colbert and TV Rain/Dozhd with the Journalistic Integrity Award.

The 60 Peabody Awards nominees, revealed last month, include Dopesick, Hacks, Summer of Soul, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, The Underground Railroad and Yellowjackets.

The Peabody Awards are chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through a unanimous vote. Honors are given out to entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming sharing stories that reflect noteworthy social issues and emerging voices.