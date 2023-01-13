Morgan Freeman Joins Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan Series ‘Lioness’

Morgan Freeman at the ABFF Honors at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in February 2020.

Lioness has tapped another Oscar winner for its cast.

Morgan Freeman has joined Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan’s next Paramount+ series, a CIA drama from the Yellowstone creator. The series stars Zoe Saldaña, who is also an executive producer along with Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira.

The show is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State.

Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. And Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game and who must “juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community.”

Lioness also stars Yellowstone alum Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat, and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

Lioness follows Freeman’s little screen run with the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, where he was nominated for an Emmy for his guest role, and the sci-fi anthology series Solos. He also executive produced CBS’ political drama Madam Secretary, as well as The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain and Princess of the Row.

He has hosted and produced nonfiction series Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, and narrated docs including March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step, for which he received an Emmy nomination, as well as the Academy Award-winning docs The Long Way Home and The March of The Penguins.

On the big screen, the movie star (Invictus, Million Dollar Baby and The Shawshank Redemption, to name only a few) will next be seen in feature films A Good Person, Paradise Highway and Muti. He is repped by CAA.

Lioness adds to Sheridan’s growing slate of Paramount+ productions, which include 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, which releases its second season Jan. 15, the currently airing Tulsa King and 1923, as well as the upcoming series Bass Reeves and Land Man.

The current season of Sheridan’s mega-hit series Yellowstone recently aired its midseason finale and returns in summer of 2023.