‘Morning Show’ Reveals Premiere Date and First Look for Season 3

Your favorite Morning Show is back.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the TMS team have picked up the pieces following the heavy pandemic-era cliffhanger broadcast the Apple series left off on.

The second season, which aired in November 2021, ended the show’s timeline in March of 2020 with the country on the cusp of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When discussing possible projections around where The Morning Show could go following the finale, outgoing showrunner Kerry Ehhrin told THR at the time that she would be inclined to jump ahead, or even revisit the past, instead of picking up right where the show left off, indicating that the next chapter in the award-winning series would side-step COVID: “You could [jump into the future]. You could go backwards. It’s such an interesting little universe. You really can put it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is coming up with that big subject.”

On Thursday, the Apple TV+ series revealed the first hint at what season three will look like with a logline and set of first-look photos (below). The 10-episode third season will return Sept. 13 with two episodes, followed by a weekly Wednesday release.

The logline reads: “This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Reese Witherspoon in season three. Apple TV+

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, who are executive producers, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, along with new cast members Nicole Beharie, playing a new anchor on the show, and Jon Hamm as the aforementioned tech titan. Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales have recurring parts.

When looking ahead to the future of the show after the season three finale, Aniston, whose character was sick with COVID when delivering season two’s final broadcast, told THR she hoped for more levity ahead, while Witherspoon told THR of their timely media drama, “If #MeToo was the center of season one and season two has so many issues but really tackles the impending pandemic, I would love to see how the world realigns post-quarantine.”

Charlotte Stoudt is showrunner starting with season three, as well as executive producer; previous showrunner Ehrin, who has an Apple TV+ overall deal and who developed The Morning Show, is a consultant on the season. Morning Show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and season director.

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley and Billy Crudup as Cory Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston as Alex and Mark Duplass as Chip Apple TV+

The Morning Show Courtesy of Apple TV+

Julianna Margulies as Laura Apple TV+

Jon Hamm as a tech titan who takes an interest in UBA Apple TV+