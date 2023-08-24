‘The Morning Show’ Gets Hacked in Season 3 Trailer

The first moments of The Morning Show’s season three trailer look like office politics as usual, with Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison arguing over what’s apparently an “unprecedented” ask from Alex.

Things take a turn, however, when UBA gets hacked, setting up what looks to be the central crisis for the drama’s coming season, which premieres Sept. 13. While Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) announces the cyberattack on the air, everyone worries about what secrets will come out in its aftermath — and the potential “financial disaster,” as Cory puts it, that could accompany it.

Enter Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks. The Mad Men star will play a tech mogul whose money can help keep UBA solvent but will likely come with strings attached. He also seems to have a past with Alex that raises a few eyebrows within the network.

Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies all reprise their roles in season three, and Nicole Beharie joins the cast along with Hamm.

Charlotte Stoudt (Pieces of Her, Fosse/Verdon) is the showrunner for season three, taking over from Kerry Ehrin (who remains a consultant). Stoudt executive produces with director Mimi Leder; Michael Ellenberg of Media Res; Aniston and Kristin Hahn of Echo Films; and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

Watch the trailer below.