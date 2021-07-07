‘Rookie Blue’ Showrunner, Cineflix to Launch Husk Media

Morwyn Brebner, showrunner of ABC’s Rookie Blue and The CW’s Coroner, and Andrew Akman are teaming with indie studio Cineflix Media to launch Husk Media.

Toronto-based Husk Media will develop and produce TV series for broadcasters and streamers worldwide, with Brebner overseeing the creative and Akman, most recently COO at Cineflix Media, leading commercial affairs. Cineflix Media is the parent of Tehran co-producer Cineflix Studios and will offer Husk Media startup financing and a first-look deal to distribute the new venture’s content internationally.

Brebner’s TV credits include creating the crime drama Coroner for the CBC, The CW Network and NBCUniversal International Networks; ION’s medical series Saving Hope; and the ABC police drama Rookie Blue. The new production company joins Cineflix Media’s growing joint venture lineup, including Mirage producer Connect3 Media and Marcella producer Buccaneer Media.

“Strategic partnerships are the cornerstone of our success, and we’re particularly excited to support Morwyn and Andrew’s vision and help bring their projects to life,” Cineflix Media president Peter Emerson said in a statement.

On the scripted side, Cineflix Studios is going into production on the fourth season of Coroner, while its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights, has the spy thriller Tehran going into production on a second season for AppleTV+ with Glenn Close joining the cast.