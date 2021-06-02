‘Mosquito Coast’ Renewed for Second Season at Apple

Apple is booking a return trip to The Mosquito Coast.

The tech giant’s Apple TV+ streaming service has picked up a second season of the series starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George. The renewal comes a couple days ahead of the drama’s first season finale, scheduled to debut June 4.

“The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”

Based on a novel by Paul Theroux (Justin’s uncle), The Mosquito Coast follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a “radical idealist” and inventor who uproots his family and heads to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the government. George plays Allie’s wife, Margot; Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman play their two kids. Kimberly Elise, James LeGros and Ofelia Medina also star.

The book was previously adapted for a 1986 feature film starring Harrison Ford.

The series has received mixed reviews from critics, with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Daniel Fienberg noting that “some episodes are solid enough to stand on their own, though they lose all narrative and thematic connection to Theroux’s novel. Mixed blessings.” (Like most streamers, Apple doesn’t release any detailed audience figures for its TV+ programming; Nielsen doesn’t currently include the service in its weekly streaming rankings.)

Neil Cross (Luther) adapted the novel and executive produces with Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt, Edward L. McDonnell and Veritas Entertainment Group’s Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman. Cross and Tom Bissell developed the series; Fremantle produces.