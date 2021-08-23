‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed for Final Season at Freeform

New Freeform president Tara Duncan is starting to make her mark on the network’s scripted roster.

A day ahead of the season two finale, the Disney-backed cabler has handed out a third and final season renewal for drama series Motherland: Fort Salem. The decision to wrap up the series from creator Eliot Laurence comes less than a week after Duncan and Freeform canceled Josh Thomas’ critical favorite Everything’s Gonna Be Okay after two seasons.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” Duncan said. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Motherland was picked up to series in early 2019 by Duncan’s predecessor, Tom Ascheim. Ascheim exited Freeform last year and was replaced by Duncan following a months-long search. Duncan has been a rising star at Disney and was tapped not long after she joined the company to oversee the Onyx Collective, a development arm focused on BIPOC stories. That content will have a hub at Disney-owned Hulu, where Freeform originals run the day after air.

Motherland, set in a world where witches are part of the defense of the United States, is part of a scripted roster at Freeform that also includes the recently renewed summer breakout Cruel Summer, Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, The Fosters offshoot Good Trouble and the upcoming Single Drunk Female. Pilot Everything’s Trash, from Phoebe Robinson, is also expected to score a series order.

Duncan has spent much of the past year building her development team at Freeform. She most recently recruited Julie Jarmon — who developed recently wrapped Freeform favorite The Bold Type — back to the cabler. Jarmon will report to Jamila Hunter, who Duncan tapped late last year to oversee scripted originals.

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor,” said Laurence, who exec produces the series alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick and Amanda Tapping. “I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

